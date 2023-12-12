First-time MLA, RSS background: All about Bhajanlal Sharma, the new CM of Rajasthan

Ending days of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the next chief minister of Rajasthan. A post-graduate in political science, Sharma is a sitting MLA from the Sanganer assembly seat. He bagged the seat after defeating Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj by over 48,000 votes.

Before becoming an MLA, Sharma served the party as state general secretary for 20 years under four state BJP Presidents -- Ashok Parnami, Madan Lal Saini, Satish Poonia, and CP Joshi.

Active in politics for nearly 30 years, Sharma is considered an organisational man.

The 56-year-old leader comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. He was also associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

Bhajanlal Sharma retained the Sanganer assembly seat, which has been a stronghold for the BJP. The party has never lost this seat since 2003. Notably, he had unsuccessfully contested the elections from Nadbai against the BJP as an Independent candidate in 2003.

As per the election affidavit, Bhajanlal Sharma has assets worth Rs 1.46 crore and liabilities of Rs 35 lakh.

India Today reported that Sharma's ascent to the Chief Minister's office is part of a broader strategy by the BJP to introduce new faces in the chief ministerial roles across various states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. On Monday, the BJP appointed three-time MLA Mohan Yadav as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath along with his two deputies - Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa - on December 15, which is his birthday.

