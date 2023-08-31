Five-day special session of Parliament to be held from September 18-22

The central government has called a five-day special session of Parliament has been called from September 18, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed on Thursday. He said amid Amrit Kaal, the government is looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debates in Parliament.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings," Joshi wrote on X.

This comes nearly three weeks after the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which saw a massive ruckus amid demands by the opposition parties to have a thorough debate on the Manipur issue. The session also witnessed fiery debates over a no-confidence motion brought in by the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussion on the no-confidence motion, initiated by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi, lasted for nearly 20 hours and saw the participation of 60 members. Prime Minister Modi responded to the debate on the motion, which was rejected by a voice vote.

The session also witnessed suspension from the House of the leader of the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for “gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct”, an action which further angered the opposition members, who boycotted the valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

During the session, 17 sittings were held which lasted for 44 hours and 13 minutes. At least 20 bills were introduced and 22 draft legislations were passed by the Lok Sabha. Some important bills that were passed during the session were the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, National Dental Council Bill, Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, and the Armed Forces Organization (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill.

