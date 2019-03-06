Flipkart Women's Day 2019 sale: Get discounts on Poco F1, Samsung galaxy S8, Vivo V9 Pro and more

Flipkart is hosting Women's Day 2019 sale between March 7 and March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day 2019. The two day sale will see discounts on Honor 9N, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Vivo V9 Pro. Xiaomi's Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Motorola One Power will also be available at discounted prices. Flipkart has also tied up with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options throughout the sale period. Besides smartphones, buyers can also get discounts on electronics products and accessories, including laptops, headphones, speakers, cameras, and power banks.

Also Read: Paytm's new loyalty program will manage your Zomato Gold, Uber, Gaana subscriptions

Here are some of the deals available on Flipkart for the Women's Day 2019 sale.

Realme 2 Pro: Realme 2 Pro can be bought for the starting price of Rs 12,990 during the Women's Day sale on Flipkart. The smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM and comes with a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 FullView (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, Octa-Core Snapdragon 660, dual cameras etc.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available for a starting price of Rs 13,999 during the sale. The budget offering from Nokia comes with dual rear cameras, stock Android, 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display etc. The device is powered by Snapdragon 636, a relatively new chip by Qualcomm. The processor and Android One software sit well together.

Vivo V9 Pro: Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 from the launch price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch at the top. Under the hood it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S8: At Rs 30,990, Samsung Galaxy S8 would be the best buy. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (2960 x 1440 pixels) Infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera.

Xiaomi Poco F1: Flipkart has not announced the exact offer details for the Poco F1. The Xiaomi's most popular mid-range smartphone is the cheapest phone available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e India launch today: Check where to live stream event