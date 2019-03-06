Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e India launch today: Check where to live stream event

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S10 series smartphones during an event scheduled to begin at 12:30pm in New Delhi. Samsung had launched its Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and a budget Galaxy S10e devices in San Francisco, USA, last week. The South Korean smartphone major had already sent invites for the India launch and the event will be live streamed on Samsung's official website samsung.com.

Samsung has already announced the prices of its Galaxy S10 devices in India. The most affordable of the three, the Galaxy S10e has been priced at Rs 55,900 and will be available in prism black and prism white. The Galaxy S10 with 8GB of RAM will be available in two storage capacities - 128 GB for Rs 66,900 in black, white and blue colours, whereas the 512GB for Rs 84,900 will be available in prism white only. Even the Galaxy S10+ will come with 8GB of RAM but will be available in three different storage capacities. Starting at Rs 73,900, the 128GB of the S10+ will be available in black, white and blue colours. The 512GB and 1TB variants will be available in ceramic white and ceramic black for Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a bigger 6.4-inch display and is powered by the same processor as the Galaxy S10. Samsung is offering 8GB RAM and a 12GB RAM option with Galaxy S10+, while storage options include 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Only other thing that is different with S10+ is the dual-camera setup at the front. It also gets a larger a 4,100mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O display, which has a 19:9 aspect ratio. Samsung's 'Dynamic AMOLED' display supports HDR10+ and is sheltered by Gorilla Glass 6. The phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 SoC or the Exynos 9820 processor. The 8GB RAM Galaxy S10 comes in two storage options: 128GB and 512GB, both of which can also be further expanded.

Coming to the cheapest member of the Galaxy S10 family, the S10e features a 5.8-inch Infinity-O display and will come in either 6GB or 8GB of RAM options. At the back, the Galaxy S10e only gets dual cameras. There is a 12-MP wide-angle sensor paired with a 16-MP fixed focus camera. The keep the price low, the Galaxy S10 does not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, instead it comes with a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor.

