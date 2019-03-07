Flipkart Women's Day Sale 2019 kicks off: Get big discounts on Poco F1, Vivo V9 Pro and more

Flipkart kicked-off Women's Day 2019 sale today and the sale would last till March 8 2019. Buyers can get discounts on Honor 9N, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Vivo V9 Pro during the sale. Xiaomi's Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Motorola One Power are also available at discounted prices. Xiaomi's Mi Home Security Camera Basic, Mi Soundbar, and Mi Tv 4A Pro 32 will be available in an open sale, but without any flat discounts, during the Women's Day sale.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has tied up with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options throughout the sale period.

Also Read: Flipkart Women's Day 2019 sale: Get discounts on Poco F1, Samsung galaxy S8, Vivo V9 Pro and more

Here are some of the deals available on Flipkart for the Women's Day 2019 sale.

Xiaomi Poco F1: Flipkart has not announced the exact offer details for the Poco F1. The Xiaomi's most popular mid-range smartphone is the cheapest phone available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Apple iPhone XR: Apple's budget iPhone can be had for Rs 67,999. The iPhone XR sits between the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and was originally priced at Rs 76,900.

Vivo V9 Pro: Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 from the launch price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch at the top. Under the hood it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro: Realme 2 Pro can be bought for the starting price of Rs 12,990 during the Women's Day sale on Flipkart. The smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM and comes with a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 FullView (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, Octa-Core Snapdragon 660, dual cameras etc.

Samsung Galaxy S8: At Rs 30,990, Samsung Galaxy S8 would be the best buy. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (2960 x 1440 pixels) Infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera.

Apart from phones, the customers can also get discounts on cameras, laptops, audio gear, tablets, and smart home products. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990 during the sale period.