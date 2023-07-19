From travel plans to 5 Pakistani passports: UP Police decode Seema Haider's India journey

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday shared details about how Pakistani woman Seema Haider entered India and what all the cops have found from her. The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has been investigating how Seema, who has come under the scanner for her possible links with Pakistan Army and its spy agency ISI, managed to enter India illegally. In a detailed note, the police said that they have recovered two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with an incomplete name and address, and an ID card from Seema.

Also read: Seema Haider's Indian look was carefully planned, may have got training for language skills: Intel sources

According to the police, Seema met Sachin on PUBG in 2020. After playing online games for 15 days, they shared their numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp. Seema entered Nepal on March 10. Sachin also went to Nepal the same day. They stayed together in Kathmandu till March 17 and then Seema returned to Pakistan. Seema came to Nepal again on May 11 with her four children. She entered India illegally on May 13 and reached Noida to live with Sachin in a rented house.

Upon receiving inputs, the local police arrested Seema Ghulam Haider, Sachin Meena, and his father Netrapal. Seema has been booked for illegally entering India and Sachin for sheltering illegal immigrants. Currently, they are out on bail.

Also read: Another revelation in Seema Haider's case: Brother, uncle in Pakistan Army, confirms her husband Ghulam

The police also shared the details about Seema's travel from Pakistan to Dubai to Nepal. The first time, Seema departed from Pakistan's Karachi Airport for Sharjah and then Nepal on March 10. She was on a tourist visa. On March 17, she used the same route to reach Karachi Airport on March 18.

Sachin Meena reached Gorakhpur on March 8. From Gorakhpur, he left for Kathmandu from the Sonauli border on March 9. He reached Kathmandu on March 10, where he stayed in New Vinayak Hotel. He received Seema in the evening from Kathmandu Airport.

The second time, Seema boarded a flight from Pakistan's Karachi Airport for Dubai on May 10. On May 11, she left for Kathmandu, where she took a public transport van to Pokhara. A day later, she took a bus and entered India via the Khunwa border in the Siddharthnagar district. She reached Greater Noida via Lucknow and Agra. Sachin had already taken a rented room, and they both started living there.

The police have found two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, and one unused passport with an incomplete name from Seema.

The police also said that Seema's husband, who is working in Saudi Arabia, used to send Rs 70,000-80,000 per month. After all expenses, Seema could save Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month. Seema had also bought a house for Rs 12 lakh, which she sold after three months of buying as she wanted to come to India.