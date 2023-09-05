G20 Summit: IMD to release special bulletin on Sept 7-10 as Delhi records hottest September day in 85 yrs

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

G20 Summit 2023: The high-profile summit is scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan's newly-built Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre from September 9-10.

SUMMARY
  • IMD will start issuing a special bulletin from September 7 for G20 Summit
  • Delhi recorded the hottest September day - on Monday - in the last 85 yrs
  • Temperature on Sept 9-10 is likely to be between 27 to 36 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will start issuing a special bulletin from September 7 for the G20 Summit in Delhi, weather forecasting agency's chief Mritunjoy Mohapatra said on Tuesday. The high-profile summit is scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan's newly-built Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre from September 9-10.

Mohapatra's announcement comes just a day after Delhi recorded the hottest September day - on Monday - in the last 85 years. The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, making it the hottest September day since 1938. India Today reported that the MeT department attributed the high temperatures to rain deficiency and weak monsoon conditions.

However, the temperature in the city is expected to come down during the next two days and is likely to remain between 27 to 36 degrees Celsius till September 11. As per the forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the maximum temperature on September 9 and 10, when the summit is scheduled, will settle at 36  degrees Celsius.

Mohapatra said that the central weather forecasting agency will give information about Pragati Maidan and all the tourist destinations. The agency will also share information about rain every three hours through the nowcast, he said, adding that information will also be given every hour about the temperature, wind direction and its speed, and humidity.

The IMD DG further said that monsoon time is going on and that is why thunderstorms can happen anywhere at any time. "This morning, a low-pressure area became active in the North West Bay of Bengal and Central Bay of Bengal, and in the coming days, it will reach Delhi and surrounding areas also."

Mohapatra further said that there will be a change in the temperature which is currently running very high. The reason for the current weather conditions in Delhi is that there has been no rain in these areas for a long time and very dry winds are active in the city which is increasing the temperature, he added.

According to today's forecast, there is no possibility of any very difficult weather change during G 20 Summit, but the weather can change at any time, so the agency will constantly keep an eye on it, the IMD chief said.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal)

Published on: Sep 05, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
