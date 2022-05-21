Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6; Check out reactions

The Central Government announced on Saturday evening that it has decided to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Reacting to the announcement made by FM Sitharaman PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'"

The centre also announced that it will give Rs 200 per gas cylinder to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana this year. "Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," added PM Modi.

Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today’s decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets. https://t.co/tHNKmoinHH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

"Modi Sarkar Is Listening! Thank you PM @NarendraModi ji for the slew of measures to bring relief to all sections of the society," wrote Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter. "Central excise duty cut on Petrol & Diesel is a major step towards easing prices," he added.

In cutting the excise duty on diesel and petrol, the centre has given relief to consumers who have been dealing with high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The public seems to be ecstatic about the government's decision.

"Government has taken a very good step, we welcome it. The public will now get some relief," one person told India Today TV when asked about what they think of the excise duty cut. Watch reactions here:

Meanwhile, Twitterati also appreciated the government's move to cut excise duty on diesel and petrol. Check out their reactions

This is really helpful to every home maker. Reducing petrol & Diesel price is helpful to common people. https://t.co/mBFOzcatfc — Kashyap Sheth (@kashyap_sheth) May 21, 2022

ये है नया भारत...

जो सभी भारतीयों के बारे में सोचता है

धन्यवाद @nsitharaman और@narendramodi जी!

}Petrol and diesel prices reduced by 9.5 and 7 rs/ ltr

}Fertiliser subsidy increased by another one lac crore

}LPG gas cylinder subsidy 200 rs / cylinder up to 12 cylinders a year — Yógèsh™ | ॐ | 🇮🇳 (@YogesVashist) May 21, 2022

Aapka bahut bahut dhanyavaad PM @narendramodi ji @nsitharaman@himantabiswa

Petrol 9.50 less

Deisal 7 less — Prakash Dadhich (@Prakash23784930) May 21, 2022

Beloved Prime Minister has taken a dynamic decision by reducing the Price of Petrol & Diesel together with Gas Cylinder. Opposition parties should come forward who are all Indian Citizens & join with Hon. PM Narendra Modiji to win over problems for all including themselves. — Ramesh Pardiwala (@RameshPardiwala) May 21, 2022

