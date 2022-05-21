Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6; Check out reactions

The Central Government announced on Saturday evening that it has decided to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Reacting to the announcement made by FM Sitharaman PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'"
The centre also announced that it will give Rs 200 per gas cylinder to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana this year. "Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," added PM Modi.
"Modi Sarkar Is Listening! Thank you PM @NarendraModi ji for the slew of measures to bring relief to all sections of the society," wrote Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter. "Central excise duty cut on Petrol & Diesel is a major step towards easing prices," he added.
In cutting the excise duty on diesel and petrol, the centre has given relief to consumers who have been dealing with high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The public seems to be ecstatic about the government's decision.
"Government has taken a very good step, we welcome it. The public will now get some relief," one person told India Today TV when asked about what they think of the excise duty cut. Watch reactions here:
Meanwhile, Twitterati also appreciated the government's move to cut excise duty on diesel and petrol. Check out their reactions
