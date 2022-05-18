Govt sets May 22 as appointed date for unification of Delhi's 3 municipal corporations

The government has set May 22 as the date for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi, according to the official notification issued on Wednesday.

Under this, Delhi’s three municipal corporations— East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) — will be merged into a single entity and will be known as Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the central government will appoint a “special officer" to run the new unified civic body until the first meeting of the corporation is held.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 (10 of 2022), the Central Government hereby appoints the 22nd day of May, 2022, on which the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be constituted,” the notification reads.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s term ended on Wednesday.

The other two civic bodies — North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East DMC – will be completing their terms on May 19 and May 22, respectively, news agency PTI reported.

The legislation was approved by Lok Sabha on March 30 and by Rajya Sabha on April 5. President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent on April 18.



According to the legislation, the unification of the municipal corporations in Delhi will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.