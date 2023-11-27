'Gross violation of MCC': EC issues notice to Karnataka govt for publishing ads in poll-bound Telangana

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Karnataka government for publishing advertisements in poll-bound Telangana. The poll watchdog found the Congress government in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in place in Telangana where polling will take place on November 30.

The EC said it had been brought to its notice by the BJP and BRS that the Karnataka government had published advertisements of various welfare schemes in Telangana on 24-27 November in the Hyderabad edition of several newspapers. The commission said that it examined its own records and found that neither such approval was granted by it nor any such application by the state government was pending for the decision.

"The said act of giving advertisements is in gross violation of the commission's directions," the EC said. The commission asked the state government to explain the circumstances which led to the violation of MCC instructions. It asked the Karnataka government to stop further publication of such advertisements in Telanaga with immediate effect.

"Explain why disciplinary action is not directed against the secretary-in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations," the EC said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP said the Congress government in Karnataka had been putting out advertisements in Telangana with an eye on the assembly polls in the state. A BJP delegation, including Union minister Bhupender Yadav, former minister Prakash Javadekar, and party leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC, saying the Congress had violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

Yadav said the Karnataka government has for the last two days publishing advertisements in English and vernacular media of Telangana. He said it was a "corrupt practice" aimed at influencing polls and asserted that such an action was another evidence of the opposition party devaluing democratic institutions and norms. What the Congress has done is using public money to influence elections in another state, he said.

Trivedi asked Congress if the Karnataka government brought out advertisements in all Indian languages and, if not, its action was violative of the rules. "The Congress and the Karnataka government should be held accountable," he said.