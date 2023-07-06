Gujarat braces for heavy to very heavy rainfall as IMD issues 'red' alert for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that an ongoing intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat during the next five days. And enhanced rainfall activity is likely over central parts of the country till July 8, and a gradual increase over northern parts of India from July 9 for the subsequent 2 days, the weather department said in its latest forecast issued this afternoon.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next three days and over Gujarat during the next five days. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan & Goa on 06th and Saurashtra & Kutch on 08th July," the IMD said.

IMD-Ahmedabad Director Manorama Mohanty said that for the next five days in entire Gujarat, there are chances of rainfall in most places. "The entire state will receive rainfall, but there can be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places. For the next five days, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Gujarat region and Saurashtra Kutch region. Mostly, all the districts will receive rain. There are chances of Ahmedabad receiving heavy rainfall," she said.

The IMD has issued a 'red' alert for three districts - Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Anand - of Gujarat for July 8. The districts of Surendranagar, Botad, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad are expected to be struck by very heavy rainfall as an 'orange' alert has been issued for these regions. For July 9, the Met Office has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Banaskantha, Sabar Kantha, and Patan. A 'red' alert has been issued for Kutch and Jamnagar.

Alert has also been issued for Goa, where heavy rains are expected in parts of both the districts of the coastal state on Thursday. The weather department has predicted the inundation of houses in low-lying areas, the fall of weak trees and structures, localised and short-term disruption of essential services, and low visibility during intense rain spells.

The State Disaster Management Authority has set up two different helplines and control rooms, one each in North Goa and South Goa districts, for people to contact in case of any flooding. "Heavy rains have been observed in Goa. People are advised not to venture into flood-prone areas. In case of any emergency, please contact the control rooms," the authority said.