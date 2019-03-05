Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film targets Rs 140 crore lifetime collection

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has managed to gain some momentum from the partial holiday of Mahashivratri on Monday. After a collection of Rs 1.28 crore on the holiday, the romantic-musical flick's lifetime earning is predicted to be around Rs 140 crore at the domestic box office. Gully Boy, which entered Bollywood's Rs 100-crore aclub by end of its first week, has made a collection of Rs 16.05 crore in its second weekend.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Zoya Akhtar's film earned Rs 1.18 crore, Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.55 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of its third weekend, respectively. Ranveer Singh's film has raked in Rs 134.21 crore at the box office so far.

#GullyBoy benefitted from the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Mon... Biz on [third] Mon, therefore, was slightly higher than [third] Fri... Eyes 140 cr *lifetime biz*... [Week 3] Fri 1.18 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 1.28 cr. Total: 134.21 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Gully Boy, which had a good start at the ticket window and an extended week because of its Valentine's Day release, collected Rs 99 crore in the first eight days. However, with the release of Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, Ranveer Singh's film started to slow down and managed to mint nearly Rs 25 crore as its second-week collection.

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy narrates the story of a street rapper, Murad (Ranveer), who emerges from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, trying to break free from his socioeconomic status and follow his passion of creating rap music. The film is loosely based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy and focuses on the city's rap culture.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions have co-produced Gully Boy. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz, as supporting characters.

