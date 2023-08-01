Haryana violence updates: All schools to remain closed in Sohna; no sale of loose petrol in Gurugram

All government and private educational institutions in Sohna will remain closed tomorrow (August 2), the Gurugram District Magistrate said on Tuesday. However, all schools in the rest of the district will open on Wednesday. All schools were shut in Gurugram on Tuesday due to violence in neghbouring Nuh.

In an order, the office of the district magistrate said that there is communal tension in the neighboring district of Nuh, which has led to the blockage of roads by "anti-social elements" in bordering parts of district Gurugram, particularly Sohna.

Such actions may disrupt peace, tranquility, and public order in the region, the order said. "In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances."

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh after stones were pelted at a religious procession taken out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. By evening, the violence escalated and reached Gurugram. So far, five people have lost their lives including one Imam from Gurugram.

In a separate order, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner directed all the fuel stations to not sell loose petrol and diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes). The DC said that communal tensions in Nuh pose a potential threat to law and order in Gurugram and that there have been instances of "anti-social elements" purchasing loose petrol and diesel from fuel stations in Gurugram, thereby posing a serious security concern.

The Gurugram District Administration has also appealed to the general public to refrain from posting any content on social media that may hurt the religious sentiments of any individual or threaten religious harmony. "It is requested to avoid using any indecent language and refrain from sharing any videos, photos, or posts with the intention of hurting individuals based on their religion, caste, or any other personal attributes," the administration said.

It also said that spreading false rumors on social media platforms is strongly discouraged. "If anyone spreads rumors or makes inappropriate comments targeting someone's religion or caste, the police will take strict action against such individuals," the administration said, adding that the district administration is closely monitoring social media activities.

On Monday, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib Imam. Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where four people, including two home guards, were killed and many others injured on Monday. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that the violence was "engineered".

In Gurugram's Sector 57 area, the 26-year-old imam was killed and a mosque was set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh, the police said as per the news agency PTI. The mob opened fire in which two people were injured. The imam, identified as Bihar native Saad, died during treatment, a senior officer said. According to the police, the mob reached the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and also set it ablaze.

Earlier in the day, some professionals working in big multinational firms in Gurugram said they were told to go home in the second half. They said instances of stone pelting and shop burning in and around Gurugram areas had left them anxious. "We have come to work but we will leave after half day...we do feel it's better to go home early," a person working in Gurugram told India Today.

Meanwhile, the VHP has likened the incident of violence in Nuh to a "terror attack" and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Addressing a press conference, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed that the attacks were carried out against Hindu devotees "in a pre-planned manner" and were "incited" by some Congress leaders of Haryana.

Jain also alleged the intelligence failure of the state police and claimed that rioters used sophisticated weapons and other regular firearms to attack the Hindu devotees during the procession. He said VHP activists will hold protests and demonstrations across the country on Wednesday against the “planned attacks” on Hindus in Haryana.

"Fifteen minutes after the procession started, they started pelting stones from all sides, hurling petrol bombs, and firing from the roof. They also used mortar," Jain said as per the news agency PTI. The VHP leader claimed that the rioting mob also tried to kill him but somehow he managed to escape in his car unhurt. "Stones were pelted on my car and attempts were made to set it on fire," he said.

