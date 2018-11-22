HMD Global partners with Servify for insurance and extended warranty for Nokia smartphones

HMD Global, the official licence of Nokia smartphones, has partnered with Servify to offer customised insurance plans for Nokia smartphones. Although smartphones comes with one year limited warranty, the company says that these plans will help consumer safeguard against risks that are typically beyond the purview of the standard warranty such as liquid damage and screen replacement.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, HMD Global, India, says, "We carry our phones everywhere and it's difficult to be without them. And this is why it's essential that we remain worry-free as we go about making the most of our day. Nokia phones stand for reliability and trust and we are taking this promise even further by partnering with Servify to offer affordable and comprehensive insurance and extended warranty plans. We have been speaking to our fans across the country and believe that this initiative will help them care for their Nokia smartphones and protect their investments."

Starting at Rs 399 and going up to Rs 1,549, the pricing of the plan would depend up on the coverage plan and the model of the handset. There are three types of insurance cover plans available for consumers. The first one is accident and liquid damage protection plan that includes accidental damage, liquid damage and damage due to fire, lightning, riots and other acts of Gods perils for one year, priced between Rs 549 to Rs 1,549.

The one year screen protection plan could cost between Rs 449 to Rs 1,099. Both these plans are available for purchase within 15-days of Nokia smartphone purchase date. The third offering is the extended warranty plan (Rs 399 to Rs 1129), which is available for 365-days from the smartphone purchase date. It covers defects and unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns after the expiry of your device's original manufacturer's warranty.

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify, says, "We are extremely happy to partner with HMD Global to launch insurance and extended warranty plans for Nokia smartphones. We believe that trust and reliability are cornerstones of a great consumer experience. We will make our best efforts to deliver an uncomplicated and transparent experience for Nokia smartphone fans by leveraging our after-sales tech platform."