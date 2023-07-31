'I have been made a scapegoat': Nora Fatehi to court in defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday told a Delhi court that the statements made by Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case subjected her to "prolonged, unnecessary investigation, harassment and cyber-bullying", India Today reported. Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been facing a probe by the ED for allegedly receiving expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED has made Fernandez an accused in the case, while Fatehi has been made a witness.

Nora Fatehi has sued Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly making defamatory statements due to "malicious reasons" with an intent to "destroy her career and to further her own interests". Fatehi's defamation move came after Fernandez reportedly made a written statement saying Nora Fatehi had also received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar but she was made just a witness in the case by the ED.

Today, Fatehi told the court: "They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist." The actor was referring to jailed 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is the main accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

In her statement before the court, Fatehi said the defamation case had been filed against Fernandes and the various other channels and publications "who have ruined my reputation in the public eye through false narratives". Fatehi also said that Fernades subjected her to a prolonged unnecessary investigation, harassment, and cyberbullying. "This has caused me loss of work opportunities, loss of reputation, and mental health issues," she said.

Nora Fatehi also pointed out that Fernades told the media why her name was included as a witness in the extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fatehi claimed that her name was included in an ongoing case to divert attention from Fernades.

"I have been made a scapegoat in this case in the media, to safeguard certain people’s image, because I am an outsider and I’m alone in this country," she told the court. "I want damage for all damage done to my career and reputation, which I’ve built relentlessly over the last 8 years."

"The reason why I am filing this case is because there's an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, which I have nothing to do with, neither do I know him or his associates." In December last year, Fatehi was questioned for hours by the ED.

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar extorted money from high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of Rs 200 crore. The agency said he used that money to purchase expensive gifts for Fernandez.

