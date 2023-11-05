IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Kerala, Tamil Nadu till Nov 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Tamil Nadu till November 9. The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for the southern states. For Monday, an orange alert has been issued for Kerala's Ernakulam and Palakkad - and a yellow alert for the rest of the state. From Tuesday, a yellow alert has been issued for the entire state till Thursday.

Orange alert in #Kerala! ⚠️ Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts on November 05th & 06th with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm.



— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 5, 2023





For Tamil Nadu, a heavy rain alert was issued for Sunday. From Monday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire state till November 9. During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Rayalaseema.



The weather office said that a cyclonic circulation lay over north Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood and extended upto mid tropospheric levels. Under its influence, moderate to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over south Peninsular India during the next 5 days and decrease thereafter, the weather office said.



Besides this, isolated heavy rainfall was also predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and coastal Karnataka on Sunday. "Isolated Very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala & Mahe on 05th & 06th and Tamil Nadu," it said.



A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of 7th November. Under its influence, rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir and LadakhGilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad From November 7 to 9 and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 8 and 9.