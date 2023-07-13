IMD predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several states till July 17, issues red alert for Uttarakhand 

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over north Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Northeast India, and Sikkim till 14 July and Uttarakhand during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka and eastern Maharashtra on Friday, the weather department said.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for 15 districts of Maharashtra, and six districts of Karnataka for Friday (July 14). The weather office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for four districts of Himachal on Friday, seven districts on Saturday, and ten districts on Sunday. For Monday, the alert has been issued for the entire Himalayan state except for Lahul and Spiti.

For Uttarakhand, the weather office has issued a 'red alert' for three districts - Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar - and an 'orange' alert for seven districts, and a 'yellow' alert for three districts on Friday. An 'orange' alert has been issued for the entire state on July 15, and red and orange alerts on July 16 and 17.

In its latest weather update released this afternoon, the Met Office predicted heavy rainfall for many parts of the country. For the Northwest, the weather department said 'fairly widespread rainfall' with 'isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall' is very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next five days, north Haryana during the next three days, and east Rajasthan on July 14 and 17, the weather office said. "Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days."'

In the east and adjoining northeast India, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bihar are likely to witness widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha during the next five days. Nagaland and Manipur are expected to get showers during the next four days and Gangetic West Bengal on July 15, the IMD said."Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya during 13th -14th July," the weather office said.

In the central part, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in MP. The rainfall will be subdued till July 16 and increase thereafter from July 17.

The IMD has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next five days, over Gujarat during the next two days. In the southern part, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala during the next three days, and Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during the next two days.

Meanwhile, the rapid rise in Yamuna's water level has inundated several low-lying parts of Delhi. The swelling river has inundated nearby streets and impacted public and private infrastructure, road and rail traffic. Delhi recorded a rapid spike in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days. The water level swelled to 208.62 metres, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

The Archaeological Survey of India has shut the Red Fort for visitors for Friday in view of the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi. After breaching the danger mark, waters from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the city on Tuesday. A total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods. Three teams each have been deployed in east and northeast Delhi, five in southeast Delhi, four in the central region, and one in Shahdara.

