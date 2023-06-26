IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in these 8 states till June 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in several states till June 30. The weather department also issued heavy rain alerts for several districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. In its latest updates, the weather department said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Eastcentral, Northwest, and West India during the next 4-5 days.

For the Northeast region, the IMD predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over parts of East India during the next two days and over northeast India during next 5 days," the department said.

In the Northwest, Rajasthan is expected to witness 'very heavy to extremely heavy falls on June 29, and 'heavy rainfall' on June 27 and 28. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are expected to be struck by 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' till June 28. The weather office has issued an 'orange' alert for the entire state of Uttarakhand for Tuesday and a 'yellow' alert till June 30.

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on June 27; West Madhya Pradesh on 27 and 28 and over Vidarbha on 27. The IMD has issued a 'red' alert for four districts - Harda, Burhanpur, Betul, and Chhindwara - and a 'yellow alert' for the eight districts of Madhya Pradesh for Tuesday.

Southern India is likely to see 'moderate scattered' to 'fairly widespread' rainfall during the next five days and isolated thunderstorms and lightning during the next two days. Isolated 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall is likely over Kerala on June 27, the department said. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Karnataka from June 26 to 30; south interior Karnataka on June 29 and 30.



The IMD has also predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall over Goa, Gujarat, and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra till June 30. On Sunday, an IMD official said that the coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat, and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.

In Himachal Pradesh, hundreds of commuters were stranded in the Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides on Sunday. The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch had been badly affected. A total of 301 roads were closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers were disrupted. Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)

