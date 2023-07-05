scorecardresearch
IMD predicts intense rainfall over south Peninsular India till July 8; check latest forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India till July 8. The central weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and others.   

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's four districts - Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Raigad on July 6. The weather office has issued a 'red alert' for Ratnagiri and Raigad while an 'orange' alert has been issued for ten districts including Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Pune, and Kolhapur. 

In the western region, the Met Office said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 6, and over Gujarat on July 7 and 8. Due to the heavy rain forecast for Goa, the state Education Department has announced a one-day holiday for schools. The state has declared a holiday on Thursday from Std I to XII. 

The weather department has issued a 'red alert' for Gujarat's Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Anand for July 7, while an extremely high rainfall alert has been issued for Kutch and Jamnagar for July 8.

For the northwestern region, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana on July 9.

The weather department issued 'a yellow' alert for most districts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on July 9, while a 'red alert' has been issued for one district - Rajouri - and an orange alert for several other districts of J&K. An orange alert has also been issued for most districts of Bihar on July 9.      

In the east and northeast regions, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and Bihar during the next five days. 

Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur are also expected to witness heavy rainfall during the next three days. 
 

Published on: Jul 05, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
