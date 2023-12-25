IMD warns of very dense fog in THESE eight states till December 28

Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. "Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th and over Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 26th & 27th," the weather forecasting agency said in its latest update.

Also read: Dense fog envelops Delhi; flights impacted at Delhi airport amid zero visibility

Dense fog conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Odisha (Dec 26-27), Uttarakhand (26-28), Jammu-Kashmir (27-28), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (29-30) and over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura December (26-30).

On Monday, a blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi as temperatures dropped 6 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of dense fog shrouded the national capital, reducing the visibility levels to zero and impacting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius while that in Rohtak's settled at 7.6 degrees. In Punjab, the night temperatures were recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius in Pathankot, 6.2 degrees in Bathinda, 7.5 degrees in Faridkot, 6.7 degrees in Gurdaspur, 7.2 degrees in Amritsar, 7.1 degrees in Ludhiana and 8.7 degrees in Patiala.

The IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1, 2024. The southern state has already received heavy rainfall in the last few weeks, leading to floods in some districts. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 29th December, the weather department said.

Under the influence of its interaction with lower-level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a Wet Spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India. "Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep during next 5 days," the IMD said.

