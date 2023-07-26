India to get its own version of S-400 air defence system: Sources

India is developing its own S-400 class air defence system which would be able to destroy enemy aircraft or missiles at around 400 km strike range, India Today reported on Wednesday.

In the past few years, the Modi government has been pushing for more indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment as part of its 'self-reliant' India (Aatmnirbhar Bharat).

Now, the country is developing its own S400 class air defence system under an over Rs 20,000 crore project. The proposal is at an advanced stage and is expected to be ready in the next few years, defence sources told India Today.

The air defence system will have three different types of missiles, with each capable of taking down enemy targets at different distances and ranges with the maximum being close to 400 Kms, the report said.

The Indian Air Force is going to be the lead agency for this air defence system which will further boost Indian preparedness along both China and Pakistan borders. The system would be ably complemented by the existing air defence systems including the MRSAM of the three services and is already operational.

The first three squadrons have already been operationalised in the northern and eastern sectors respectively and have taken part in aerial exercises too, the sources said. The IAF has received three squadrons along with the simulators in recent times, the report said.

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems. Russia started delivery of the first regiment of the missile in December 2021. The missile system has already been deployed strategically to destroy any threats from China in the northern sector as well as the frontier with Pakistan.

The system with its missiles of different ranges can take on enemy ballistic and cruise missiles, fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles flying at distances up to 400 kilometres.

In December 2021, the Defence Ministry said that the S-400 missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide a continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, the air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced.

(With inputs from Manjeet Negi)