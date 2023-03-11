India vs Australia: Virat Kohli surpasses Dravid, Gavaskar with first Test 50 in 14 months

Virat Kohli finally ended his run drought in Test cricket as he scored his first Test 50 after about 14 months on day 3 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kohli also became the fifth Indian to score 4000 Test runs at home, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag. With an average of 58.82, Kohli has now scored more than 4000 runs in India after a very long wait.

The last time Kohli scored a fifty in the Test format was in January 2022, when he played South Africa. Kohli on Saturday reached the 4,000 runs mark in his 77th innings in India.

Sehwag is the fastest player to complete 4000 Test runs in India in 71 innings.

Kohli ended Day 3 with 59* from 128 balls.

India reached stumps at 289 for 3, still trailing Australia's first innings total by 191 runs. Shubman Gill was the key player of the day's play in Ahmedabad as the young batter hit his maiden Test hundred at home.

Ravindra Jadeja (16 not out) was hanging in with Kohli as the Test is set up for an exciting last two days.

On day 3, India made sure to come up with a strong response to Australia's first innings total of 480.

India is currently leading the series 2-1 and needs a 3-1 series win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

