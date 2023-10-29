'Well played captain': Fans hail Rohit Sharma for 87-run knock against England in World Cup 2023

India, which has been unbeaten so far in this tournament, have found themselves struggling in their first encounter with England at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. India lost their three wickets for just 40 runs in 12 overs. Shubman Gill was out for 9 off 13 followed by Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyash Iyer (4 off 16).

Once KL Rahul came out in the middle with Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue succeeded in building a partnership and steered the score to 131 in 30 overs. However, Rahul came down the track and had a wild slog across the line, trying a big hit but he ended up giving a catch. That shot from Rahul was not expected at that crucial juncture as India needed a big partnership. After Rahul, the skipper departed after an 87-run knock.

Some cricket fans praised Sharma for the crucial inning, which was much needed and runs were hard to come by. Commenting on the skipper's inning, a social media user said: "Quality at its peak innings. Always selfless for his team. Don't think about personal milestones. Always want to bring the team ahead. Missed a most deserved another Hundred. It's a treat to watch when you play Rohit Sharma."

Quality at it's peak innings. Always selfless for his team. Don't think about personal milestones. Always want to bring the team ahead. Missed a most deserved another Hundred. It's a treat to watch when you play Rohit Sharma.#IndiaVsEngland #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/jot6GERUc3 — Cricrahu (@rahulsuresh_45) October 29, 2023

Rahul's dismissal evoked sharp reactions from cricket fans. Tarun Kaushik said he was about to praise KL Rahul but he played a wrong shot and got out. "Rahul ki tareef karne hi wala tha or galat shot khel dia..kya yar Rahul what hv u done."

Rahul ki tareef karne hi wala tha or galat shot khel dia..kya yar Rahul what hv u done😣 #INDvsENG — Tarun Kaushik (@TarunKaushik396) October 29, 2023

Another user Sameer said that it was totally uncharacteristic from KL Rahul and against the run of the play too.

Totally uncharacteristic, from @klrahul. And against the run of the play too.



Just that kind of day for the #IND team today. Maybe it’s the feeling of invincibility, from the 5-0 record thus far in the #CWC23, that’s making them force the issue at times. #INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Sameer (@supersam5) October 29, 2023

Vivek Yadav said KL Rahul tried to hit out and got dismissed after a scratchy inning. "Rohit's inning is probably one of the best in the tournament already."

See how KL tries to hit out and gets dismissed after a scratchy innings. Rohit's inning is probably one of the best in the tournament already#INDvsENG #CWC23 https://t.co/9Iyt3lIpiu — Vivek Yadav (@Vivek67320134) October 29, 2023

Mayank hailed Rohit Sharma for his innings and wished he may complete his double hundred today.

Ro-Hitman Sharma and the world cup have another love story 🇮🇳



May he complete his double hundred#INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvIND — Mayank_🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Mayankb_18_) October 29, 2023

Piyush Jhawar, another social media user, said that this was an opportunity for Surya Kumar Yadav to make a strong case for his place in the team instead of Shreyas. "Although I don't have much hope."