scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
'Well played captain': Fans hail Rohit Sharma for 87-run knock against England in World Cup 2023

Feedback

'Well played captain': Fans hail Rohit Sharma for 87-run knock against England in World Cup 2023

India lost their three wickets for just 40 runs in 12 overs. Shubman Gill was out for 9 off 13 followed by Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyash Iyer (4 off 16).  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma departed after an 87-run knock.   World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma departed after an 87-run knock.  

India, which has been unbeaten so far in this tournament, have found themselves struggling in their first encounter with England at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. India lost their three wickets for just 40 runs in 12 overs. Shubman Gill was out for 9 off 13 followed by Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyash Iyer (4 off 16).  

Once KL Rahul came out in the middle with Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue succeeded in building a partnership and steered the score to 131 in 30 overs. However, Rahul came down the track and had a wild slog across the line, trying a big hit but he ended up giving a catch. That shot from Rahul was not expected at that crucial juncture as India needed a big partnership. After Rahul, the skipper departed after an 87-run knock.  

Some cricket fans praised Sharma for the crucial inning, which was much needed and runs were hard to come by. Commenting on the skipper's inning, a social media user said: "Quality at its peak innings. Always selfless for his team. Don't think about personal milestones. Always want to bring the team ahead. Missed a most deserved another Hundred. It's a treat to watch when you play Rohit Sharma."

Rahul's dismissal evoked sharp reactions from cricket fans. Tarun Kaushik said he was about to praise KL Rahul but he played a wrong shot and got out. "Rahul ki tareef karne hi wala tha or galat shot khel dia..kya yar Rahul what hv u done."

Another user Sameer said that it was totally uncharacteristic from  KL Rahul and against the run of the play too.

 Vivek Yadav said KL Rahul tried to hit out and got dismissed after a scratchy inning. "Rohit's inning is probably one of the best in the tournament already."

Mayank hailed Rohit Sharma for his innings and wished he may complete his double hundred today. 

Piyush Jhawar, another social media user, said that this was an opportunity for Surya Kumar Yadav to make a strong case for his place in the team instead of Shreyas. "Although I don't have much hope."

Published on: Oct 29, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement