India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023: Game briefly stopped due to fog, players off the field

The high-octane India vs New Zealand match has stopped due to fog that affected the visibility. The fog in the stadium increased and the umpires after a brief chat stopped the game. The players have gone off the field. At the time the game was stopped, India were 100 for two in 15.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Shreyash Iyer in the middle. "Really Beautiful View but Play stopped. Hope it Clears soon," said one social media user.
After a brief suspension, the game resumed as the weather got better and fielders were back on the crease. Chasing 274 to win, India were off to a good start with hitman Rohit Sharma and Subhuman Gill. But the host team lost two quick wickets and the pressure was back on them.
Sharing pictures of the ground which was covered with fog, a social media user said that it was bizarre situation at Dharmshala. Have you ever noticed this type of incident in the day-night match, he asked.
Another social media user said that visibility was not good in Dharamshala Stadium, while some shared a video of the ground and described it as "beautiful".
