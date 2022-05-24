Indian Hotels reappoints Puneet Chhatwal MD & CEO for 5 years from Nov 6

The Indian Hotels Company Limited on Tuesday said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a further term of five years commencing from November 6, 2022 up to November 5, 2027.

Chhatwal was appointed on the IHCL Board on November 6, 2017. As per the statement, he is a global professional with over three decades of leadership experience at highly acclaimed hotel groups in Europe and North America.

Prior to joining the company, he was the CEO and Member of the Executive Board of Steigenberger Hotels AG — Deutsche Hospitality. He was also the Chief Development Officer of the Perldor Hotel Group.

Chhatwal holds a bachelor's degree in arts from the University of Delhi and a diploma in Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition from the Institute of HotN Management Catering and Nutdtion, Posa, New Delhi. He aslo holds a master's degree in business administration in hospitality management from MEC Business School, Paris and an advanced management program from MS.& France.

Additionally, he has also completed a graduation course in hotel administration from Institut De Management Hotelier International (Corner — Esser). He has won several awards and accolades, including the prestigious Carlson fellowship in 2011 and was recognised amongst Europe's 20 extraordinary minds in sales, marketing and technology - HSMAI European Awards, 2010. He was also inducted in the ESSEC-IPAHI Hall of Honor MA.

Meanwhile, shares of IHCL on Tuesday ended 1.93 per cent lower at Rs 226.70 apiece on BSE.

Recently, IHCL had announced that it is eyeing to build a portfolio of 300 hotels and strengthen and scale up new businesses, including Qmin, 7Rivers, ama Stays & Trails, under its Ahvaan 2025.

