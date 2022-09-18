Indian Railways cancels Darjeeling toy train till 25 Sep, revises timings for two more trains. Check details

The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday said that the services of two trains - 52540 and 52541 - will remain cancelled till September 25 as the track had been damaged due to a landslide. "Due to damage of track owing to landslide between Rongton and Tindharia section of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), services of train no 52540/52541 (Darjeeling-Kurseong-New Jalpaiguri and New Jal Paiguri-Kurseong-Darjeeling) passenger will remain cancelled up to 25th September," the chief public relations officer said in a statement.

The railways has also decided to extend the service of train number 01665 and 01666 (Rani Kamalapati-Agartala-Rani Kamalapati) Express Special for another 26 trips with revised timings at Pataliputra station as per existing days, stoppages and composition to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 01665 (Rani Kamalapati-Agartala) special will depart from Ran Kamalapati (Bhopal) at 15:30 hours on all Thursdays from 6th October 2022 till 30th of March 2023 arriving in Pataliputra at 10:00 hours and departing at 10:10 hours on the next day to reach its final destination Agartala at 19:55 hours on every Saturdays.

Train number 01666 (Agartala-Rani Kamalapati) special will depart from Agartala at 15:00 hours on all Saturdays from 9th October 2022 till 2nd of April 2023 arriving in Pataliputra at 22:35 hours and departing at 22:45 hours on the next day to reach its final destination Rani Kamalapati at 16:35 hours on every Tuesdays.

During its both-way journey, the special train will run via Jabalpur, Barauni, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, New Haflong and Dharmanagar stations. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available IRCTC website and through NTES (National Train Enquiry System).