'India's amazing run continues...': Gautam Adani congratulates Team India for winning Asia Cup 2023

Adani Group's Gautam Adani congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup 2023 trophy on Sunday. He called pacer Mohammed Siraj's bowling spell 'astounding'. Siraj took six wickets for 21 runs in 7 overs. The Indian pacer struck the Sri Lankan team very hard as he took four wickets in one over, destroying the top order completely.

"India's amazing run on the world sports stage continues...@rpragchess in Chess, Neeraj_chopra1 and our 4x400 men's relay team in Athletics, @PRANNOYHSPRI in Badminton and, today, this ASTOUNDING spell from Mohammed Siraj in the Final of the Cricket #AsiaCup2023. Momentum begets Momentum. India is incredible. Congratulations, Team India," he wrote on X.

India's amazing run on the world sports stage continues... @rpragchess in Chess, @Neeraj_chopra1 and our 4x400 men's relay team in Athletics, @PRANNOYHSPRI in Badminton and, today, this ASTOUNDING spell from Mohammed Siraj in the Final of the Cricket #AsiaCup2023. Momentum begets… — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 17, 2023

India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup trophy for the eighth time. Sri Lanka were all out for 50 runs and Men in Blue chased down the target in 6.1 overs. For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up the first early wicket. After that, Siraj struck back-to-back and picked up six wickets. The Sri Lankan batters, who withstood Pakistani bowlers in their clash just days ago, never looked comfortable against the Indian pace attack.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis was the highest score with 17 runs off 34 deliveries followed by Dushan Hemantha at 13 off 15. Five batters could not open their account while Dunith Wellalage was the third highest score at 8 off 21 balls.

Cricket fans praised Indian pacers especially Siraj for their brilliant performance. "What an incredible performance by India 🇮🇳 in the Asia Cup. It was a stunning performance by the bowler in the final, especially by Siraj(@mdsirajofficial). Let's continue this marvelous performance for the World Cup coming up," Harsh Patel, a social media user, said.

What an incredible performance by India 🇮🇳 in the Asia Cup. It was a stunning performance by the bowler in the final, especially by Siraj(@mdsirajofficial) 🔥🔥. Let's continue this marvelous performance for the World Cup coming up. https://t.co/vBDXe2YCwb — Harsh Patel (@H_a_r_s_h_1) September 17, 2023

#INDvsSL

Congratulations team India won the 8th Asian Cup by 10 wickets

Fastest run chase record in terms of balls remaining for Team India in ODI cricket history and it came in the Asia Cup final



Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain to win an ODI by 10 wickets 3 times pic.twitter.com/KAHY8LenTV — Akanksha Ojha (@obsolete_utopia) September 17, 2023