India's exports hold up despite global turmoil, rise over 15% in April-August

India's merchandise exports are estimated to have grown by more than 15% in the first five months of the current fiscal year despite global uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

"Despite all the turmoil that the world is going through today...we are well aware of the softening of internal trade. I am happy to share that our merchandise exports from India have grown between April and August, in the first five months of this fiscal, by upward of 15 per cent," Goyal said.