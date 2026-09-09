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India's exports hold up despite global turmoil, rise over 15% in April-August

India's exports hold up despite global turmoil, rise over 15% in April-August

During April-July, India's merchandise exports rose 17.04% to $173.78 billion. Imports increased 19.27% to $292.38 billion during the same period

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 10:27 PM IST
India's exports hold up despite global turmoil, rise over 15% in April-AugustDespite global uncertainties, India's exports jump 15% in April-August

India's merchandise exports are estimated to have grown by more than 15% in the first five months of the current fiscal year despite global uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

"Despite all the turmoil that the world is going through today...we are well aware of the softening of internal trade. I am happy to share that our merchandise exports from India have grown between April and August, in the first five months of this fiscal, by upward of 15 per cent," Goyal said.

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He was speaking at the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) Women-Led Development Summit 2026.

Exports Up 17% Through July

Goyal said there is significant potential to expand trade in goods and services between India and other BRICS nations.

The Commerce Ministry is scheduled to release the official merchandise export and import data for August on September 15.

During April-July, India's merchandise exports rose 17.04% to $173.78 billion. Imports increased 19.27% to $292.38 billion during the same period.

Goyal said India and BRICS nations have "huge potential" to increase trade in both goods and services, even as global trade faces uncertainty.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 10:26 PM IST
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