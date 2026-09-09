BRICS Summit 2026: Supreme Court declares holiday on Sept 11, Registry also closed on Sept 12

The decision comes following directions issued by the Central government and is aimed at facilitating smooth conduct of the high-profile international event in the national capital.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

According to a circular issued by the SC's Administrative General Branch on September 9, the decision has been taken pursuant to an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) on September 3.

The full court approved the declaration of September 11 as a holiday for both the apex court and its Registry, while September 12 has been declared a holiday for the Registry.

The move is primarily driven by the BRICS Summit, which is being hosted by India this week and is expected to bring several world leaders, senior ministers and large international delegations to New Delhi.

Advertisement

With heightened security arrangements, traffic restrictions, and logistical measures being implemented across the capital, government institutions have announced special administrative changes to ensure minimal disruption and smooth management of summit-related activities.

To compensate for the additional holidays, the SC has declared Saturday, November 28, 2026, as a full working day. The circular also specifies that Registry offices will function until 5:00 PM on that day.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: Central government offices in Delhi to remain closed on September 11

The notification was signed by Additional Registrar (AG) Srikanth G. Pai and circulated to all concerned officials for compliance.

The summit has prompted enhanced security measures and administrative adjustments across various government departments, with the SC's holiday notification being one of the latest steps taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of the international gathering.