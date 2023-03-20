'ISI angle, foreign funding': What Punjab Police said about Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The Punjab Police on Monday said they have a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle and foreign funding in 'Waris Punjab De', a radical group trying to revive the sentiment of Khalistan in the state. The ISI is the premier spy agency of Pakistan, whose role is suspected in fanning trouble in Punjab.

The Punjab Police last week launched a massive action against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who recently upped the ante against the government.

"We have a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said today. "We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well."



Gill said there is peace in the state and the situation is stable. "There is no law and order situation...Particular action was taken against a few elements of 'Waris Punjab De' against whom six criminal cases are registered," he added.

Sharing the details of those arrested so far, Gill said so far, 114 elements attempted to disturb peace and harmony. "They have been rounded up and arrested. 78 of them were arrested on the first day, 34 on day 2, and two others were arrested last night," he said, adding that 10 weapons have been recovered so far.

Gill suggested that Amritpal was trying to set up a private army called 'Anandpur Khalsa Fauj' (AKF). He said the bulletproof jackets and rifles that had been recovered and the gate of the house of Amritpal Singh had AKF written on them. "There was an attempt to form a Jathebandi called 'Anandpur Khalsa Fauj'," he said.

The senior official said that four detainees - Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala, and Bhagwant Singh - were sent to Dibrugarh, Assam. "One more detainee, Harjeet Singh - the uncle of Amritpal Singh is en route to Dibrugarh. He is being taken there," Gill said.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended internet services till Tuesday as the massive hunt is on to nab Amritpal.