scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
'It is not practical': Karnataka Speaker denies demand of separate VVIP lane at toll gates

Feedback

'It is not practical': Karnataka Speaker denies demand of separate VVIP lane at toll gates

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Karnataka Speaker UT Khader asked the state's PWD minister to have a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make sure MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and former ministers have a separate lane at toll gates.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The demand was to have a separate lane for the VVIPs. The demand was to have a separate lane for the VVIPs.

Hours after it was reported that there was a demand from some Karnataka legislators for a separate VVIP lane at toll gates, the state Speaker on Thursday said that there was no question of any such move and also it was not practical.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Karnataka Speaker UT Khader asked the state's PWD minister to have a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make sure MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and former ministers have a separate lane at toll gates. The issue was taken up after Congress MLA Narendra Swamy raised the issue during the session. The demand was to have a separate lane for the VVIPs.

However, Speaker UT Khader later said that one of the MLAs raised the issue regarding the Mysuru-Bengaluru 6-lane corridor wherein one legislator was harassed by a toll person. He said toll staff doesn't allow emergency and a separate lane. "A separate lane is already there at every toll but this wasn't there in Mysuru-Bengaluru toll...There is no question of a separate VVIP lane, it is not practical," he said. 
 

Published on: Jul 06, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement