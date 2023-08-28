'It's a Union subject': Centre opposes Bihar government's caste-based survey

The Centre on Monday opposed the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the census is a Union subject and only the central government can conduct such an exercise. "According to the Centre, the census is a Union list subject, and that it is the Centre only which can conduct it under Section 3 of the 1948 Act," it said.

The MHA also asserted that the census is a statutory process and that it is governed under the Census Act 1948. "The subject of Census is covered under the Union list entry 69 in the seventh schedule." The Centre further said that it was committed to taking all affirmative actions for the upliftment of the SC/ST/OBC in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India and the applicable law.

The Bihar government is in the process of conducting a caste-based survey but the BJP has opposed the move. Some petitions were filed against the move in the Patna High Court, which recently rejected the opposition and allowed the state to complete the process. However, a batch of pleas was filed again in the SC against the Patna HC's order.

The Centre recently moved the top court seeking permission to intervene in the ongoing hearing in the top court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the issue may have a ramification and the government should be allowed to file its response on legal issues involved in the case without taking sides.

Agreeing with his plea, the SC granted one week time to the Centre to file an affidavit. The Centre today filed the affidavit and opposed the caste-based survey.



Last Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the caste-based survey in the state had been completed and the state government would soon make the data public. He asserted that the caste survey would be beneficial for all sections of the society. "The caste-based survey in the state is beneficial for all. It will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of society, including those who are deprived. This will help us to know which areas require development. Let the detailed data come, I am sure that other states will also follow it," he said.

Kumar also claimed that the decision to hold the caste-based survey was taken after a unanimous decision taken by the leaders of all political parties, including the BJP, in the state. He said he was not bothered about what the BJP was saying. "I can say that the survey report will help the government in better implementation of welfare schemes for socially and economically disadvantaged groups."

(With inputs from PTI)