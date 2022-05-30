Jay Shah announces Rs 1.25 cr prize money for 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for curators and groundsmen who worked at six IPL 2022 venues. He described them as the "unsung heroes" of IPL 2022.

"I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season," wrote Jay Shah on Twitter.

Shah added that IPlL2022 had some high-octane games and he would like to thank all curators and groundsmen for their hard work. He stated that the curators and groundsmen of Brabourne - CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA stadiums will get Rs 25 lakh. While those who worked on Eden Garden and Narendra Modi Stadium will get Rs 12.5 lakh.

IPL 2022 concluded May 29 with Gujarat Titans winning the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls.

Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.

In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.