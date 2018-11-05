JioPhone 2 on sale from today: How to get it for Rs 2,799

Reliance Jio has kicked off a festive sale on its web portal and is offering a discount on its latest phone, JioPhone 2. Priced at Rs 2,999, the JioPhone 2 is a 4G LTE enabled phone that operates on KaiOS. The JioPhone sale starts at 12 pm on 5 November and will last till 12 November on Jio's official website, Jio.com.

Jio, in partnership with Paytm, is giving Rs 200 flat cashback on JioPhone 2, bringing down its cost to Rs 2,799. Reliance JioPhone 2 was launched in August this year.

JioPhone 2 arrives with a QWERTY keypad accompanying with four-directional navigation buttons. The feature phone supports most of the popular applications like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

The phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display, front-facing VGA camera and 2-megapixel rear camera. It supports an LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi with a dual SIM slot. Other features of the phone are Bluetooth, FM, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. A 2,000mAh battery powers reliance JioPhone 2.

Apart from JioPhone 2, Jio is also offering huge discounts and offers on dongles and recharges among others. Under Diwali Dhamaka offer, Jio is providing a cashback of up to Rs 300 on mobile recharges through e-wallets like Paytm, Amazon Pay, MobiKwik and PhonePe. Jio has also added a new Rs 1,699 annual plan, with a 100 per cent cashback and offers free calls and unlimited data.

