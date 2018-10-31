Job fraud at HDFC Bank triggers comedy of errors!

In light of the recent accusations by HDFC Bank against a consultancy firm, Adeco, for allegedly using falsified information to place applicants in the bank, a different agency with a similar name, 'The Adecco Group', seems to have landed in the soup for no fault. The Adecco Group apparently is being questioned about the accusations levelled against a different company due to the identical name. The Adecco Group has clarified that the group does not have any association whatsoever with 'Adeco Consultancy', which has been accused of forging documents of 68 people to get jobs at the HDFC bank.

'The Adecco Group' said in a statement that its three brands in India - Adecco, Lee Hecht Harrison and Pontoon - do not have any association with the consultancy named 'Adeco'.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has registered an FIR against Adeco consultancy firm at Gurgaon after learning that 68 staffers assisted by Adeco Consultancy, submitted fake documents to get the jobs. Some records reveal that Adeco also used other names including Lotus Consultancy and Aspire Consultancy.

HDFC Bank has lodged an FIR against Amit Choudhary, who managed the consultancy, his wife and other bank employees, Vishal Pandey and Komal Kushwaha. HDFC Bank in its complaint to police said Adeco allegedly purchased nearly 360 domain names to create false email IDs to evade reference checks.

The applicants allegedly paid around Rs 25,000-Rs 1.5 lakh, as per the package they received, to get jobs at the bank.

