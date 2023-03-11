Kailasa’s Nithyananda congratulates Xi Jinping for third term as Chinese president, hopes for ‘long-lasting relations’

Self-styled guru Nithyananda, who claims that he founded the country United States of Kailasa (USK), on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate Xi Jinping for his third term as the Chinese president.

"On behalf of the United States of KAILASA and the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, His Divine Holiness Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, we convey our heartfelt congratulations H.E. Xi Jinping as President of the People's Republic of China," the tweet read.

"We would like to offer to you our most sincere wishes for a successful term as President. Looking forward to long-lasting friendly relations between your great country, its people, and KAILASA," it added.

The tweet further stated, "May the blessings of Paramashiva be with the people of China with auspiciousness, economic prosperity, peace, love, health, and happiness."

This comes a few days after Nithyananda's so-called country 'United States of Kailasa' (USK) became a topic of discussion after the Indian godman’s representatives were seen attending a UN meeting.

The UN human rights office said that any submissions made by representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa (USK)", founded by Nithyananda, at its public meetings in Geneva last week were "irrelevant" and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts, news agency PTI reported.

"Registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public. Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received," PTI quoted OHCHR spokesperson as saying.

A BBC report showed that Nithyananda has established ‘Kailasa’ in an island off the coast of Ecuador in 2019. However, at that time, the Ecuadorian government had refuted those claims and said that Nithyananda has not been given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador.

The self-styled guru is wanted in India in several cases, including rape and sexual assault.

