Karnataka: Nine BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker

Nine BJP MLAs have been suspended in Karnataka for the remainder of the assembly session for throwing papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani while he was on his chair, India Today reported on Wednesday. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday as members of the BJP threw papers at the Chair. They were upset over the Speaker's decision to conduct the proceedings of the House without breaking for lunch.

The BJP was protesting against the Congress government for allegedly "misusing" IAS officers for the opposition leaders' meeting in Bengaluru the past two days.

Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani was conducting the proceedings after Speaker UT Khader left, stating that the House would not break for lunch and the discussion on the Budget and demands would continue. He said that those members who want to go for lunch could do so and return to the discussions.

This happened even as opposition BJP and JD(S) members were protesting from the well of the House accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had gathered in Bengaluru to chalk out plans to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Speaker's decision to conduct the proceedings amid the protest and not break for lunch upset the BJP members, who went into a huddle for a brief period and then, all of a sudden, threw papers at the Chair and the Deputy Speaker stating that the House cannot be run like this. They asked the Deputy Speaker under which rule the lunch was cancelled.

The BJP members also raised the issue of Speaker Khader attending the dinner hosted for opposition leaders by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

As several members repeatedly threw papers at the Deputy Speaker, objecting to the way in which the House was being conducted, Assembly Marshals surrounded the Chair and tried to protect Lamani. The Congress MLAs objected to the "unruly" behaviour of BJP MLAs, resulting in chaos. The Deputy Speaker then adjourned the house for the later part of the day.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly passed five bills without any discussion even as protests by the BJP and JD(S) members from the well of the House continued.

(With inputs from PTI)