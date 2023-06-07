Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to protests in Kolhapur over social media post

A social media post allegedly glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb sparked massive protests by some right-wing organisations in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday. However, their protests turned violent after stones were pelted at them, creating a law-and-order situation in the city.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said strict action will be taken against whoever takes the law into their own hands in the state. He further said that children of Aurangzeb have suddenly appeared in some districts of Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra me achanak kuch jilo me Aurangzeb ki auladien paida hui hain (in some districts of Maharashtra, some children of Aurangzeb have suddenly appeared). They are posting pictures and status on social media of Aurangzeb, which is causing ill-will in society," he said.

महाराष्ट्र में अचानक कुछ जिलों में औरंगजेब की औलादे पैदा हो गई है। जो औरंगजेब का फोटो दिखाते हैं, औरंगजेब का स्टेटस रखते हैं। इसके कारण समाज में एक दुर्भावना पैदा हो रही, तनाव भी निर्माण हो रहा है। सवाल यह उठता है कि अचानक औरंगजेब की इतनी औलादे कहां से पैदा हो गई? इसके पीछे कौन… pic.twitter.com/9J9ELXEu9W — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 7, 2023

"The question is where have Aurangzeb's children suddenly come from, where were they born, and who is behind this?" he asked. The deputy chief minister further said that the situation was now under control, but strict action would be taken against whoever is behind it.

Earlier today, massive protests erupted in Kolhapur over a social media post that allegedly disrespected a Maratha national icon and glorified Aurangzeb.

Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit said a complaint was filed on Tuesday about an objectionable status following which two offences were registered and five people were detained. "A mob had gathered outside Laxmipuri Police Station demanding legal action against them. When it was returning, some miscreants pelted stones and an offence was registered against that too at Laxmipuri PS," he said.

Some organisations had given a call for 'Kolhapur Bandh' on Wednesday and they had gathered at a location this morning. When their agitation concluded and they were returning, some miscreants pelted stones like yesterday, the SP said, adding that the situation was now under control.

This comes just days after the police filed a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar. The procession was held in the Fakirwada area at 9 am on Sunday. "Amid music and dance in the procession, four persons carried posters of Aurangzeb," the Bhingar Camp police official said on Monday. A case was registered against these four persons for the intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments.

Deputy CM Fadnavis reacted to this incident and said such acts would not be tolerated. "If someone flashes a poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.