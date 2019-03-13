scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi urges top politicians, Bollywood celebrities, business leaders to strengthen voter awareness

The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held between April 11 and May 19 for 543 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, reached out to prominent personalities from a wide spectrum, ranging from politicians, Bollywood celebrities and top business leaders asking them to encourage citizens to exercise their voting right in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi urged Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country.

Prime Minister also named business leaders like Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata to ensure 'maximum participation in voting.'

The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held between April 11 and May 19 for 543 seats. The counting of votes and final results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

