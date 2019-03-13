Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi urges top politicians, Bollywood celebrities, business leaders to strengthen voter awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, reached out to prominent personalities from a wide spectrum, ranging from politicians, Bollywood celebrities and top business leaders asking them to encourage citizens to exercise their voting right in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi urged Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country.

My fellow Indians, Urging you all to strengthen voter awareness efforts across India. Let us all ensure maximum number of Indians come out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Prime Minister also named business leaders like Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata to ensure 'maximum participation in voting.'

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Voting is not only a right but it's also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45, You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections. When this happens, democracy will be the winner! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag - your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions. Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @BajrangPunia, @shankar_live and @BajpayeeManoj, Your talent and skill has entertained millions, and made India proud. Your voice is respected widely. Please lend strength to our democracy by increasing voter awareness and inspiring people to vote. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @NitishKumar, @irvpaswan and @pawanchamling5, soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held between April 11 and May 19 for 543 seats. The counting of votes and final results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.

