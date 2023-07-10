Madhya Pradesh urination case victim's shocking revelation: 'Repeatedly lied to Collector...'

Dashmat Rawat, the tribal labourer who was urinated upon in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, has now admitted that he had lied to authorities during the initial probe that he was not the victim. Rawat said that he had lied to the Collector that he was not the person being harassed in the video, which went viral on social media last week prompting authorities to take action against the perpetrator, Pravesh Shukla. He said that the incident took place in 2020 and that he was drunk at the time.

"This incident took place in 2020. I was intoxicated and could not understand anything. I didn't even see who the person urinating on me was," Dashmat Rawat said while speaking to India Today's MP Tak. He said when the video went viral, he was taken to the police station and then to the Collector. "There, I repeatedly lied that I was not the person in the video. But when the accused Pravesh Shukla himself confessed to the crime, I believed it," he said.

Rawat's clarification came amid claims that the person whose feet were washed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not the person in the viral video.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress targeted the BJP government and said: "Shivraj did the drama of washing someone else's feet. Is the real victim missing? Shivraj ji, such a big conspiracy? Madhya Pradesh will not forgive you."

Earlier today, the state unit of Congress headed by former state chief minister Kamal Nath submitted a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel demanding to protect the interests of tribals. The party alleged the number of crimes against the community is on the rise in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday said that the incident happened in 2019-20 when the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was in power. "The initial findings of the probe committee formed by BJP over the Sidhi incident point out that the urination incident dated back to 2019-20 when Kamal Nath was heading the Congress government in the state," MP BJP president VD Sharma said. He said an administrative report in this regard will come out soon.

Govind Singh, the Leader of the Opposition in the MP Assembly, said the Congress will raise the Sidhi incident and "atrocities against tribals" in the session beginning Tuesday. "If Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is not able to protect Dalits and tribals, he should resign," Singh said.

The accused in the case, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been booked under the National Security Act, Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.