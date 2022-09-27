Maharashtra bans clicking of photos of floating Goddess idols after immersion on Dussehra 

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday stopped people from taking photographs or publishing half-submerged and floating Goddess Durga idols after immersion on Dussehra. The order, issued today, will be in effect from October 5th to 7th. Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sanjay Latkar issued the prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC.

The order some people take photographs, and videos of idols immersed in waters lying ashore or being taken by the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for reimmersion and publish/circulate such photographs or videos which may outrage religious feelings and may result in disturbance of public peace and tranquility.

Maharashtra | Dy CP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar issues prohibitory order u/s 144 CrPC against taking photographs/videos or publishing half-submerged or floating Goddess Durga idols after immersion. Order to be in effect from October 5th to 7th. pic.twitter.com/FZEMmUEsam — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022



For this, the order said, immediate measures are necessary to prohibit taking, publishing, and circulating such photographs or videos after immersion. "No person shall take photographs or videos of idols floating or half-submerged after the immersion is over and shall not publish same or circulating it," the order stated.



The order will remain effective throughout Brihan Mumbai from 5 to 7 October. It, however, said that beyond this time, any investigation or legal proceedings against those found to have violated the rules.