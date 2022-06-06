Mahindra Logistics strides toward carbon-neutral goal

One of India’s leading integrated logistics provider companies and a subsidiary of the homegrown Mahindra Group, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) announced in a press release on Monday, that its commitment to reducing carbon emissions has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and that the company is on track to reach its long-term sustainability goals. This accomplishment of its 'carbon reduction targets' is in line with the level of reduction required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, as stipulated in the Paris Climate Change Agreement.



This is a major milestone toward the company's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040. Mahindra Logistics is one of the few firms in the logistics sector to receive this certification from SBTi, and it is working towards meeting the group’s long-term energy objectives.



By joining the initiative in 2021, MLL signaled its intention to align its targets with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels and reaching net-zero by 2050 for the best chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change.



In line with the same goals, the company has implemented a number of environmentally friendly measures, including carbon neutrality, circularity, and resource conservation. A strong electric ecosystem is also being established for its supply chain and corporate mobility companies as part of the same.

Moreover, the company has pushed for the deployment of CNG-powered freight and mobility vehicles across its partner fleets. The company also remains committed to the usage of renewable energy and is constructing new facilities that meet IGBC/LDEED certification criteria, with the goal of having over 1 MW of solar power in its warehouses by the end of FY2022-23.



Speaking on the occasion, Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director, and CEO of Mahindra Logistics said, “Mahindra Logistics is deeply committed to sustainability, in line with our RISE philosophy. Joining SBTi is part of our focus on creating a transparent journey towards carbon neutrality, which can be aligned with clear programs & initiatives. This milestone is a validation of our commitment and plans to become carbon-neutral by 2040.”

