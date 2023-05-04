Manipur violence: Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL directed to suspend broadband, data services

A day after deadly clashes broke out in Manipur, the state government on Thursday ordered Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme, and BSNL to suspend broadband and data services. The government on Wednesday suspended internet services for five days after fighting between the two groups during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

Earlier today, the Manipur Governor authorised all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates concerned to issue shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases whereby forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973, and the situation can not be controlled".

Clashes broke out between the tribals and the Meiteis community. A 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised by the ATSUM in the ten hill districts to protest the demand of Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state's population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The march was organised after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community. Tribals account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population.

During the march in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state. Many shops and houses were vandalised, and gutted in arson that lasted for more than three hours in Torbung.

(With inputs from PTI)