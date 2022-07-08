Market Research Society of India elects new managing committee at 34th AGM

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), one of the country's foremost industry-led market research body has announced the formation of the managing committee for the tenure of 2022-2024. The announcement took place at the industry body's 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on July 7.

Manish Makhijani, Global Insights Director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. was elected as the new President and takes over from Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head – Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics Global Services.

As per the official press release, Makhijani has worked as the Vice President of MRSI last three years and has been instrumental in creating and delivering several initiatives like the Golden Key Awards, Hackathon event at the Annual Seminar, etc.

Additionally, Paru Minocha and Saurin Shah were elected as Vice-Presidents, Prashant Kolleri as the Secretary, and Nitin Kamat as the Treasurer for MRSI.

Other prominent names included Vivek Malhotra, Group Chief Marketing Officer, TV Today Network, Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer at ITC, and more.

MRSI’s managing committee is represented by companies across research agencies, research users and service providers in the market research industry. The newly elected panel continues to stay focussed on maintaining and ensuring the highest quality standards thus establishing India’s dominant position in the global market research industry, it added.

"The focus of MRSI for the next couple of years would be to build on the momentum it has created in the last few years and focus on building a stronger network where all the members can benefit from each other, building a talent pipeline in the industry and instilling a sense of pride in the work being done," the industry body further stated.

Congratulating the newly elected President, Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head – Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics Global Services and outgoing President of the Market Research Society of India said, “I thank the MRSI members for supporting the current Managing Committee with their trust, especially when we had to change our course and plans drastically during the unprecedented Covid period. Thankfully, most of the key initiatives (locally and globally) we launched during that time have given a new direction and scale to the vision of the association going forward. I wish the incoming Managing Committee under the leadership of Manish Makhijani all the best to carry this momentum forward.”

The 2019-2021 committee took on some of the MRSI’s most significant initiatives till date. The committee was responsible for the successful release of India’s first-ever comprehensive market sizing report titled ‘The Indian Research & Insights Industry 2021’.

The report stated that the approximately $2.3 billion Indian research and insights industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% to 14% to reach $4.2 billion by 2025-26.