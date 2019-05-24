Maruti Suzuki launches new Sports Limited Edition Brezza; to compete with newly launched Hyundai Venue

Barely three days after South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India created a flutter in the compact SUV segment in India with the launch of the Venue, market leader Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched a feature rich Sports Limited Edition version of its model, Vitara Brezza.

Brezza leads the sales in the segment with a market share of over 44 per cent and sales volumes of 157,880 units in fiscal 2019. It however is offered only with a diesel engine and has a starting price of Rs 7.7 lakh. The Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine and is priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh.

The Vitara Brezza's new sports limited edition comes at an additional price of Rs 29,990 and allows customers choice of a wide range of accessories including new seat covers, designer mats, slide cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion, among others.

The compact SUV segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the automobile industry in India. It has grown at an annual average of 80 per cent in the last 6 years, well ahead of the passenger car average growth rate of just 2.7 per cent and utlity vehicle growth rate of 9.8 per cent in the same period.

Since its launch in March 2016, Brezza has been the undisputed leader in the segment achieving the fastest 4 lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 35 months, and cumulative sales of 4.35 lakh units since launch. The entry of the Hyundai Venue, however, poses the first serious challenge to its hegemony in the segment.

