May 1st bank holiday: SBI, PNB to remain closed on Labour Day

Labour Day is celebrated to honour the contribution of working men and women. It is observed on the first day of May. Bank customers must be aware that because of the Labour Day, some banks might remain closed. However, this holiday varies in different banks from state to state.

Labour Day, also known as May Day, corresponds to the International Workers' Day which is celebrated around the globe. This day is observed as a national holiday in more than 80 countries including India. This month there is one more holiday - Maharashtra Day - which is observed only in the second-most populous and third-largest state of the country.

Labour Day in State bank of India (SBI): All branches of SBI will be closed in states such as - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra (Maharshtra Day).

Labour Day in Punjab National Bank (PNB): All branches of PNB will also be shut in Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Telangana.

History of Labour Day in India

In India, Labour Day or May Day was first celebrated in Madras, (Currently known Chennai) on 1st May 1923 on the initiative of Comrade Singaravelar, leader of Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.

Singaravelar arranged two meetings to celebrate Labour Day. First was held at the Triplicane Beach, while the other one took place at the Madras High Court's beach. Singaravelar, on the day of the meeting, passed a resolution stating that the government should announce a national holiday on Labour Day. Additionally, this was also the first time when a red flag was used in India.

