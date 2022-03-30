MobiKwik launches two-wheeler insurance on its platform

Fintech major MobiKwik has announced today that it has collaborated with insurance giants like Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd and SBI General Insurance in order to offer third party and comprehensive two-wheeler insurance plans on its platform.

With this partnership, the customers will now be able to insure their two-wheelers seamlessly on the MobiKwik app in just a few simple steps. A customer will just have to enter the vehicle number to buy insurance without having access to his/her Registration Certificate (RC). The product suites will also include add-ons such as zero depreciation, personal accident and 24X7 road assistance, an official statement mentioned, the fintech firm said.

Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD and CEO, MobiKwik said, “We are happy to partner with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance company and SBI General Insurance to expand our product portfolio for our customers. We plan to introduce several new products on our platform in the near future.”

Suryanarayanan V, Managing Director, Chola MS General Insurance said, “Our constant effort has been to offer insurance products in the market that are simple to purchase, easy to understand and a smooth process to claim. We are excited to partner with one of the leading FinTech giants, MobiKwik by beginning with vehicle insurance.”

Priya Kumar, Head, Emerging Business, Rural & Agriculture, SBI General Insurance said, “We have observed that two-wheelers have a high uninsured rate, compared to other vehicles. Recognizing this gap, SBI General Insurance aims to make two-wheeler insurance more accessible to a larger number of people through such digital associations."

