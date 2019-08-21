Infographic: How the Moser Baer bank fraud case unfolded

On Tuesday, ED arrested Ratul Puri in connection with Rs 354 crore bank fraud case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against him, his father and Moser Baer Managing Director Deepak Puri, Directors Nita Puri (Ratul's mother and Kamal Nath's sister), Sanjay Jain, Vineet Sharma and others for defrauding the Central Bank of India of Rs 354.51 crore. They were all booked for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption after a complaint from Central Bank of India. Here are the series of events that led to Ratul Puri's arrest:

