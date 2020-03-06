Moto G8 launched; check out price, specifications

Motorola has launched Moto G8 in Brazil, several weeks after G8 Plus, G8 Power and Moto G8 Play went official. The G8 is a slightly upgraded version of the G8 with a better RAM, a larger battery and a better camera. It could be priced around Rs 20,000.

Specifications:

The Moto G8 has a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4 GB of RAM.

It has a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+(720*1560) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a pixel density of 269 PPI and an 88 per cent Active Area-Touch Panel.

It has 64GB of internal space and can be expanded up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It's powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger.

It runs on a Stock Android 10 interface.

Camera:

The Moto G8 has a triple camera setting on the back and punch hole camera on the front.

The main camera is a 16MP, f/1.7 aperture lens, supported by an 8MP, f/3.3 wide-angle camera with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.2 lens.

The selfie camera is an 8MP punch-hole camera on the left-hand top corner.

Connection:

The 4G LTE enabled phone comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS.

