Moto G8 launched; check out price, specifications

Motorola has officially launched the Moto G8 in Brazil and will soon reach other markets. Check out the specification and prices.

Motorola has launched Moto G8 in Brazil, several weeks after G8 Plus, G8 Power and Moto G8 Play went official. The G8 is a slightly upgraded version of the G8 with a better RAM, a larger battery and a better camera. It could be priced around Rs 20,000.

Specifications:

The Moto G8 has a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4 GB of RAM.

It has a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+(720*1560) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a pixel density of 269 PPI and an 88 per cent Active Area-Touch Panel.

It has 64GB of internal space and can be expanded up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It's powered by a  4000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger.

It runs on a Stock Android 10 interface.

Camera:

The Moto G8 has a triple camera setting on the back and punch hole camera on the front.

The main camera is a 16MP, f/1.7 aperture lens, supported by an 8MP, f/3.3 wide-angle camera with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.2 lens.

The selfie camera is an 8MP punch-hole camera on the left-hand top corner.

Connection:

The 4G LTE enabled phone comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS.

