MS Dhoni launches a camera drone ‘Droni’ in partnership with Garuda Aerospace

Known for his ‘helicopter’ shots and his ability to stay calm in high-pressure moments, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has launched a camera-drone named Droni. The made-in-India product with advanced features is manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based drone company Garuda Aerospace.



Droni will hit Indian shelves by the end of 2022 and will be used for “different surveillance purposes,” founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash highlighted at the Global Drone Expo on Monday.



Dhoni became the brand ambassador of this start-up in June of this year. Garuda Aerospace was started in 2016 by Jayaprakash and it manufactures agricultural drones. Last year, it made headlines for partnering with the Indian government to carry out drone-based sanitisation projects in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up has also worked with Smart City Municipal Corporations of Varanasi, Raipur, Bhopal, and Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh in the past.



After operating in the B2B space for the last six years, it is all set to venture into the B2C space with Droni.



Addressing a packed audience, the former Indian team’s captain said that he became interested in agriculture during the pandemic-induced lockdown. He also highlighted the importance of deploying drones for the farmers. Garuda Aerospace launched another indigenous product today called ‘Kisan Drone.’ This is a battery-powered drone that is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.



“Garuda Aerospace is focused on creating high-impact solutions for numerous purposes. Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes,” Jayaprakash explained.



He further added, “By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become atmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone, and drone-based solutions.”



